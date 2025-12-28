Two people cited for allegedly stealing from beloved Mesa street vendor

MESA, AZ — Two men have been cited for allegedly stealing merchandise from a beloved Mesa street vendor before the Christmas holiday.

Mesa police confirmed Saturday that a 48-year-old man and a 59-year-old man were cited for the alleged theft of Sebastian Ibanez's Mexican-made brooms, mops, and blankets.

One of the two men was arrested for outstanding felony warrants.

Police say they used surveillance footage to locate and identify the suspects.

The stolen merchandise has not been recovered though, according to Mesa police.

Ibanez is known for selling his products at the corner of Mesa Drive and McKellips Road.

The vendor has faced challenges before, including a near-miss with a vehicle on Christmas Eve in 2023.

Ibanez is turning to the community for help through a crowdfunding page to replace his stolen inventory.