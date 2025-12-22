Blind Mesa salesman seeks community help after holiday theft

MESA, AZ — A beloved Mesa street vendor is asking for community support after thieves stole hundreds of dollars' worth of his merchandise during what was already a challenging holiday season.

Sebastian Ibanez, a blind salesman who sells Mexican-made brooms, mops, and blankets at the corner of McKellips and Mesa Drive, had about $300 worth of inventory stolen recently, including his table.

"I'm a jack of all trades and master of none," Ibanez said with a smirk.

The theft comes during an already difficult holiday season for the vendor, who says sales are down significantly compared to previous years.

"Compared to other years, it's less than 50%," Ibanez said.

Ibanez, who has become a familiar face in the Mesa community, says he understands when blankets occasionally go missing for people who may need them.

However, he jokes that brooms and mops don't make ideal Christmas gifts.

"My mom would probably swing at me with a broom handle if I showed up with a broom as a Christmas gift," Ibanez said.

While the thieves didn't steal his sense of humor, they did impact his sense of security.

"My children thought I was safe, I thought I was safe, my kids, the community is behind you, they take care of you, I always thought that, I swore by that and now it's gone," Ibanez said.

The vendor has faced challenges before, including a near-miss with a vehicle on Christmas Eve in 2023. Despite setbacks, he returned to work the day after Christmas, maintaining his positive outlook.

Crash narrowly misses Mesa street vendor

"Be happy for who you have in your life, because you may not have them tomorrow," Ibanez said back in 2023.

Ibanez previously worked as a used car salesman and says he had some success there before leaving for other opportunities. Throughout his various endeavors, he emphasizes his commitment to customer service.

"I listen to my customers," Ibanez said.

Now, Ibanez is turning to the community for help through a crowdfunding page to replace his stolen inventory. Despite being down before, he continues to put faith in the community to do the right thing, even when others don't.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.