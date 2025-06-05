June in the Valley: Phoenix Art Museum’s Family Funday, Idea Lab, LEGO Summer of Play, and more events

PHOENIX — Summer's finally here, and there are plenty of exciting new events and attractions to check out in the Valley!

PHOENIX ART MUSEUM

Save the date for the museum’s ‘Family Funday!’ The free family-friendly event on June 29 grants guest access to all the exhibitions and galleries. Plus, the event will have several hands-on activities for attendees to participate such as Pattern Play, Totally Rad Throwbacks, Scent-sational Art, and more!

The museum also has a new special-engagement exhibition called 'The World of Anna Sui’ that will be on display until September 2025!



Address: 1625 N Central Ave in Phoenix

IDEA LAB

Kiddos this summer can step into a new lab in Mesa where they can explore the intersection of art and technology!

“This maker space is where art and technology merge and features experiences in AI, motion, and sound, upcycling, and more! You'll also see 3D printers and laser cutters in action,” according to the museum.

CHILDREN’S MUSEUM OF PHOENIX

Children's Museum of Phoenix is inviting families to its ‘Special Night of Play!' The free event will create an inclusive atmosphere for the “children with autism, and other needs and abilities,” and the fun night will let the kiddos roam the museum’s three floors!



Address: 215 N 7th St in downtown Phoenix

215 N 7th St in downtown Phoenix Those interested in this experience need to send an email to programs@childmusephx.org to reserve their tickets.

PHOENIX FAN FUSION

Costumes, comics, and dozens of celebrities are coming to Downtown Phoenix!

Dates: event runs from June 6 – 8. Programming event hours are the following:



Friday | 10:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Saturday| 10:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Sunday | 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Event venue: Phoenix Convention Center [100 N 3rd St] in Phoenix

THE GREAT PIRATES AND MERMAIDS ADVENTURE

The Tempe aquarium is making a Splash this summer with The Great Pirates and Mermaids Adventure! The experience involves the kiddos looking for ‘gold coins’ that lead them to their prizes, how to draw pirates or mermaids, “Play Pin the Patch on the Pirate or Pin the Tail on the Mermaid,” and other activities at the Arizona SEA LIFE Aquarium!



Dates: From June 5 - August 3, 2025.

Arizona SEA LIFE Aquarium at Arizona Mills [5000 S Arizona Mills Cir].

LEGO SUMMER OF PLAY EVENT

The eventful summer at Legoland Discovery Center Arizona features a scavenger hunt at Miniland, build your own LEGO city with the help of a Master Model Builder, party at the DJ GoodVibes Dance Party, and more!



Dates: From June 5 - August 3, 2025.

Legoland Discovery Center Arizona at Arizona Mills [5000 S Arizona Mills Cir].



SALT RIVER TUBING SEASON

If you’ve never been or are thinking of heading out to the river this year, here’s what to know before you go!



Last Tube Rental is 2 p.m.

All SRT attendees must be at least 4 feet tall. Life jackets are required for children ages 8-12.

“When the water flow is 1200 cfs or higher, groups with children can only float the bottom half for the safety of the children,” reads a statement by Salt River Tubing.

Salt River Tubing is located at 9200 North Bush Highway in Mesa.

Last day for 2025 is Sunday, September 28.

Here’s what the prices for Salt River Tubing are, according to its website:



$28 Tube rental and shuttle pass.

$22 Shuttle pass without tube rental.

There is a Military/First Responder Discount. It’s only available for in-person rentals.

Click here for ticket rates for a group of 20+.

A season pass is available for $195.



$6.5 MILLION RENOVATION AT UPTOWN ALLEY

HD Sportsuite, Lucky Putt, and Krazy Darts are just some of the new attractions at the 60,000-square-foot entertainment spot in Surprise.

“We wanted to expand and add some new attractions in here. So, we have over 80 arcade games […] we've added 20 during our renovation,” Adam Dufur, general manager of Uptown Alley. “We added two multi-sport simulators [called HD Sportsuite]. So, traditionally, you would call it a golf simulator, but it has 30 different games on it, so you can play football, basketball, soccer, dodgeball, kickball, and baseball. So, there are all kinds of games you could do on it.”



Uptown Alley now has its Summer Fun Pass available for families to save some bucks and have some fun.

Address: 13525 N Litchfield Rd in Surprise.

Hours of operation: every day from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Read more about the renovation right here.

LE PETIT CHEF

A new, limited-time immersive culinary experience in Phoenix features a tiny chef that immerses its guests in the meal preparation process!

ABC15 takes a closer look at the immersive culinary experience at the Arizona Biltmore.

Le Petit Chef: new immersive dining experience in Phoenix features a tiny chef and elevated dishes

For now, the experience is said to be in our Valley until the end of October. Click here to read more about the experience’s menus and cost.

Looking to get out of the Valley for some adventure? Here's a short list of what the state of Sonora in Mexico has to offer:



70TH ANNIVERSARY AT DISNEYLAND RESORT

Disneyland Resort in California is celebrating its 70th anniversary! From new food to some special touches added to some of its iconic rides, the happiest place on earth has a lot in store for its special celebration! Here are some of the highlights:



Special entertainment

The moment you’ve been waiting for is finally here! 🤩🎉 The 70th Celebration has started, so come celebrate all the happiness we’ve made together. There are so many amazing things to see and do, so let the Celebration begin! #Disneyland70 pic.twitter.com/wYh7nKVmuD — Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) May 16, 2025