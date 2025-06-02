With a $6.5 million renovation at Uptown Alley in Surprise, here’s a look at its new games

SURPRISE, AZ — The 60,000-square-foot entertainment spot in Surprise, Uptown Alley, has added new virtual reality and arcade games with its $6.5 million renovations!

“We wanted to expand and add some new attractions in here. So, we have over 80 arcade games […] we've added 20 during our renovation,” Adam Dufur, general manager of Uptown Alley. “We added two multi-sport simulators [called HD Sportsuite]. So, traditionally, you would call it a golf simulator, but it has 30 different games on it, so you can play football, basketball, soccer, dodgeball, kickball, and baseball. So, there are all kinds of games you could do on it.”

Uptown Alley Surprise Lucky Putt

The venue also added 18 holes of Lucky Putt, a high-tech mini golf course where no paper and pen are needed because your putter saves your score.

“It's a tech-driven putt putt, so big, beautiful, bright holes that have different challenges on them. Whether there's a loop de loop, there's trivia questions, there's holes that take the ball and shoot it through a whole different contraption, kind of like Chutes and Ladders,” explained Dufur.

Uptown Alley Surprise Limitless VR

Other new gaming highlights include the addition of the Limitless VR, which is a free-roam virtual reality attraction, The Voice Karaoke Experience, that’s a private karaoke attraction for up to 12 guests, and Krazy Darts!

“Krazy Darts is a very large-scale dart platform, a six-foot by four-foot dart board, that casts different games on there through a projector. So it has 20 different games you could play on there, from carnival style games where you pop in balloons, throwing breaking plates, to traditional 301501 cricket style dark board games,” explained Dufur to ABC15 who added that the darts are steel tip darts and there are hacky sacks that can be used for the kiddos to play on the Krazy Darts.

Uptown Alley Surprise Krazy Darts

“For families that want their little ones to play, they're not comfortable with steel-tip darts, we have hacky sacks that we could provide, and it works all the same, where they hit their target, it scores. So, it's not it can appeal to older generations, but the young ones can have a lot of fun with it, too,” said Dufur.

According to Dufur, the entertainment location is also working on adding covered parking with solar panels in its front parking lot; this is slated to be finished by September.

