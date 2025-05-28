Le Petit Chef: new immersive dining experience in Phoenix features a tiny chef and elevated dishes

PHOENIX — A new, limited-time immersive culinary experience in Phoenix features a tiny chef that immerses its guests in the meal preparation process! Le Petit Chef has temporarily set up shop at the Arizona Biltmore.

“It's very much a dinner and a show. You know? We always pride ourselves, and we do amazing when it comes to service and food at the venue. You know, it's a Biltmore. [However,] this experience brings an extra layer. It's all of these animations, these videos, so now it becomes interactive. You know, the 3-D mapping, we put you in a darker room, and now it's just all of your senses are engaged, right? Not just the food and not just the plates and the beautiful service, but now you've got that extra layer. So now you're really immersed in something that you and most people have never tried before,” said Bertrand Daluzeau, Director of food & beverage at the Arizona Biltmore.

Le Petit Chef is an indoor seated experience that centers around the animations of the meal preparation by the tiny chef and a four-course meal that takes guests on a culinary experience.

“The room becomes a little darker. The animation starts, and the petit chef introduces himself. And from there, you're just taken on a journey. The petit chef travels through various countries, and various flavors. He's gardening in the first one. Then your second course is on the ocean, and then there is some fun things happening with an octopus, and a lot is going on,” explained Daluzeau.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The experience features ‘the world’s smallest chef' preparing your entrées. “We believe it's hard to find smaller than two inches, but if you find a smaller one, let us know,” said Daluzeau.

The indoor experience showcases ‘the world’s smallest chef’ preparing your meals in front of you, but Kemar Durfield, chef at the Arizona Biltmore, is in the kitchen bringing your dishes to life.

“It's just an amazing experience in general, just because you have such artistic and flavorful dishes that are matching up with our animation, and you get the 3D experiences that you can't get anywhere else in the southwest,” said Kemar Durfield, chef at the Arizona Biltmore, in an interview with ABC15.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Dish featured here is the Meyer Lemon Crème Brulee.

“It's an interactive animation that will visually spark you […] we hit all the senses, with the food being visually exceptional, I believe, and then actually the flavor profiles, you get savory, you get acidity, and all these other things that take you on a journey, just like the animation,” added Durfield.

IF YOU GO



According to the company, guests can choose between the three menus:

Le Grand Chef ($195 per person + tax + service charge) Le Grand Chef Vegetarian ($185 per person + tax + service charge) Le Petit Chef Junior for ages 6 – 12 years of age ($79 per person + tax + service charge) Guests participating in the experience are seated in “a single social table” for up to 18 people.

Venue: Arizona Biltmore [2400 E Missouri Ave] in Phoenix

For now, the experience is said to be in our Valley until the end of October.