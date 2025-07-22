Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mendocino Farms, popular California-based fast-casual restaurant, to make an Arizona debut

The family-owned chain is known for its sandwiches, salads, and more
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Mendocino Farms is expanding to Arizona! The popular California-based fast-casual restaurant is known for its sandwiches, salads, and more.

The family-owned business from the West Coast has decided to make its state debut on the Scottsdale Road and Paradise Lane.

“We are very proud that Mendocino Farms has chosen to open their first location in the state at Scottsdale Promenade, and we’re confident it will quickly become a local favorite,” said Harrison Cole, leasing and development manager at Vestar, in a news release. “Their commitment to feel-good food made with wholesome, high-quality ingredients makes them a perfect fit for this health-conscious community.”

The new restaurant, over 3,000 square feet, will feature a 500-square-foot patio and is expected to open in 2026.

