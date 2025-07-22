Durant’s begins hiring process ahead of reopening under new ownership

PHOENIX — Durant’s begins its hiring process this month ahead of its reopening under new ownership.

The hiring blitz for Durant's Steakhouse, which first opened in 1950, will take place from July 25 to August 29, Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., or until all positions are filled.

A news release sent to ABC15 says the Hiring Camp will be held "directly next to Durant’s in the same parking lot," at 2603 N. Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004.

The restaurant is looking to fill 135 jobs, including the following positions: servers, bartenders, server assistants, hosts/hostesses, food runners, line cooks, prep cooks, dishwashers, and porters.

NEW OWNERSHIP

The restaurant, located near Central Avenue and Thomas Road, announced back in February that brothers Mike and Jeffrey Mastro and their father Dennis Mastro had purchased Durant’s Steakhouse and were "excited to celebrate Durant’s 75th anniversary with the beginning of the next chapter in this legendary restaurant’s story."

The Mastros are known restaurateurs in Arizona and own the Valley’s Dominick’s Steakhouse, Steak 44, and Ocean 44.

"As we look to honor the incredible legacy of Durant’s while preparing it for its next 75 years, building an exceptional team is one of the most important steps,” said Jeff Mastro, in a news release sent to ABC15. “Hiring 135 people is not just an investment in the future of Durant’s—it’s an investment in the local economy and the hospitality community here in Phoenix.”