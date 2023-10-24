Shaq’s ‘Big Chicken’ is headed to Footprint Center, here’s what we know

PHOENIX — The fast-casual restaurant, Big Chicken, founded by Shaquille O'Neal is now headed to Footprint Center, according to Steve Christensen, one of the Arizona franchise owners.

When will it open? Well, here’s what one of the Arizona franchisee owners shared with ABC15: “I know something will be announced here in the next few weeks. That's about what I can say for right now," said Christensen.

MENU RECAP

“So, a lot of the menu [has] come from ideas that Shaq came about with his mom, they created some of the recipes together with also with the guys in the kitchen that you know develop the menu,” shared Christensen.

Menu items featured: The Ultimate, Shaq Attack, Crispy Chicken Grilled Cheese and the Tenders.

“The big sandwiches [we have] are ‘The Ultimate,’ it has mac and cheese on it and a big chicken patty to go along with it along with crispy onion strings. We have a sandwich also called the ‘Shaq Attack’ which has jalapeño slaw on top of it. All the patties are at least five ounces, which is a pretty big size compared to most places,” explained Christensen.

MORE AZ LOCATIONS

In an interview with ABC15 in 2022, Christensen confirmed that he and Reid Richards are the franchisees for the state and have agreed to open at least 12 Big Chicken locations in Arizona over the next couple of years.

Fast forward to October 2023, Christensen confirms to ABC15 that the plan is to open at least two locations per year and to have more storefronts throughout the Valley.

Big Chicken’s ‘The Ultimate’: the sandwich has mac & cheese, crispy fried onions and roasted garlic BBQ aioli.

“We're also looking at locations in Queen Creek. We're looking at Mesa we're looking at Chandler we're looking in the West Valley as well in Peoria and Surprise. We plan to dot all over the state... we figure that we can probably get more than 12 locations,” said Christensen.

WHAT’S OPEN NOW

Gilbert storefront:



Where: 366 N Gilbert RD, #106

Tempe:

