THINGS TO DO: New events, restaurants and developments coming this October

Get ready to clap and stomp once again, as The Westin Kierland presents the return of the OktoberWest Festival! This vibrant event is a standout within the Kierland After Dark series.The festival showcases exceptional attractions, featuring electrifying country bands, including Southern Ways.

When: October 21

Where: The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa [6902 East Greenway Parkway] in Scottsdale.

GUELAGUETZA

The Desert Botanical Garden (DBG) is set to host a two-day event for its rendition of “Guelaguetza!” The colorful festival brings music, dance, art, food and more to celebrate this tradition from Oaxaca, Mexico! You can read more about this event here.



When: October 7 and 8 [times vary]

Event location: 1201 N. Galvin Parkway in Phoenix.

Cost: Included with garden admission or membership.

FERNANDO BOTERO: EL MAESTRO

The global artist’s exhibit features large oil paintings, sculptures, and even a documentary about his life and an up-close look at the inspiration behind his craft.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Reclining Woman: “She's gracefully set in the garden near these really, you know, sculptural cactus and plants. There's a lot of really interesting dialogue going on there. And she's an 11 foot wide figure and weighs 3,400 pounds,” said Spalding Best.

“Fernando Botero is an extremely important artist to, to the world. He's the most well-loved artist from Colombia, and definitely Latin America as well…but he's a global artist,” said Laura Spalding Best, senior director of exhibits at DBG, to ABC15. “One of the really special things about this exhibition is that we get to introduce his work at this scale to the Valley because there's never been an exhibition of his work of the size in the southwest.”



When: The exhibit debuts October 7 and is on display until March 31, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Venue: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N. Galvin Parkway]

Cost: The exhibit is included with your garden admission or membership



BENNY BLANCO TORTILLAS

A taste of nostalgia and a firm believer of supporting local businesses led a Tucson native to buy a tortilla company and share authentic Hermosillo, Sonora flavors.

The owner of “Benny Blanco Tortillas” shares the culinary Mexican staple - the tortilla - throughout the Valley.

DAISO EXPANSION

Daiso just opened a location in Mesa, and the popular Japanese discount store is striving for further expansion in the Valley... It's now heading to Glendale! Read more about this expansion right here.

ORCHARD TAVERN

The Orchard Tavern is taking over the former Pomelo at The Orchard in Phoenix. This Luci’s concept has been in the works for about two years, according to Matthew Kelly, the director of operations for Luci's Urban Concepts and the anticipation for its opening is soon coming to an end!

According to Kelly, the menu at this location will have “upscale” dishes that will feature burgers, pizzas, steak treats, specialty craft cocktails, and more items that take inspiration from around the world!



Slated opening date October 2023.

Address: 7100 N 12th Street in Phoenix.

Remember this: Luci’s at the Orchard is still open as the Tavern gears up for its opening.

ANA REGALADO= SALTYCOCINA

A Valley grandmother has taken to social media to create a visual cookbook for her family to share her traditional childhood Mexican food recipes.

WINE COUNTRY IN AZ

Located above the heat of the desert and below the cold of Arizona’s high country sits a pocket of jagged mountains, mesas, and buttes along the Verde River.

“A lot of people think of Arizona, and they don’t realize that we have award-winning wine made here,” said Lucas Reed, the general manager at Javelina Leap Vineyard and Winery.

With 25 vineyards to tour along the trail, your weekend getaway to wine country can be packed with adventure. The family-owned boutique winery Javelina Leap sits at the base of a shield volcano.

HAUNTED TOURS

Four Peaks Brewing Company, which was built in 1892 as a creamery and ice factory, is one of the most haunted buildings in all of the Valley… And you can take a tour of it for yourself. Read more about it, here.

WEST VALLEY FARMERS MARKETS

Christa Esquibel, owner of Get Local Arizona Farmers Markets, shares with ABC15 what this new shopping season brings to the Valley.

“Going to a farmers market is actually nice because every single booth is the owner of the business who you’re shopping with, so if you have detailed questions about [like] what is grown with the produce, like how the soil is, or if there’s pesticides…. or when it comes to buying your meat, talking to the actual rancher about how those animals are raised and what they are eating and if they’re getting any hormones, same thing with the local dairy,” explained Esquibel.

For dates, locations and vendor information for Glendale, Peoria, Goodyear, and Sun City markets, click here.

HOME ORGANIZED CAN ALSO HELP YOU SAVE $

Rachel Winter is a professional organizer and declutter coach. She's the heart and soul behind the Valley-based company Happy Home Organizers.

ABC15's Katie Raml sat down with Winter to hear how keeping your home organized can also help you save money.