Things to do: 4th of July events, Kesha & Scissor Sisters, Royals vs. D-backs, Prescott Frontier Days & more

PHOENIX — The July Fourth weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on July 4-6.

Friday, July 4

Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration at WestWorld

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: Fireworks from your car $25 per vehicle | Indoor access $25 per person with $25 parking | Indoor all you can eat backyard barbecue $50 adults, $30 children

Scottsdale’s 4th of July Celebration at WestWorld runs from 5 to 9 p.m. and features fireworks, rodeo shows, live music, and family-friendly activities indoors. The event includes food, entertainment, and a 9 p.m. fireworks show—the largest in city history.

Tempe 4th of July Celebration

When: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Tempe Diablo Stadium

Cost: $15 day of event

This 4th of July, the place to be is Tempe Diablo Stadium for an amazing community celebration! Enjoy games, activities, live music, food, sweet treats and more for the whole family. End the evening with an unforgettable drone show and fireworks display!

All-American Festival & Desert Dreams FC vs. PHX Heat FC

When: Game at 5 p.m. | Festival fun at 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. | Fireworks at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Main Stadium at Peoria Sports Complex

Cost: Free event

Kick off your Independence Day celebration with free admission to a Women’s Premier League soccer match, stay for the fireworks at the annual Peoria All-American Festival. This celebration is Friday, July 4, at Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 N. 83rd Avenue.

Fabulous Phoenix 4th

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Steele Indian School Park, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Fabulous Phoenix 4th returns to Steele Indian School Park on July 4 with live music, food vendors, family activities, and a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. The free event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. with no on-site parking. Taking the light rail is strongly encouraged.

Light Up the Sky Celebration

When: Gates open at 6 p.m. | Fireworks at 8:25 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Raceway, Avondale

Cost: Free event

Ignite your Independence Day and come out to Light Up the Sky Celebration. This FREE event includes fun with friends and family, a variety of food trucks, exhibitors, games in the Kid Zone, and live music before being dazzled by the West Valley’s largest spectacular fireworks display.

Fourth at the Fountain

When: 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Where: Fountain Park, Fountain Hills

Cost: Free event

Put on your red, white, and blue and join friends and neighbors at Fountain Park on Friday, July 4th to celebrate Independence Day in Fountain Hills! The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Rock Lobster will be performing from 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. The evening will conclude with a majestic fireworks display at 9 p.m. over the Park’s picturesque Fountain Lake. The world-famous fountain will be lit up with red, white, and blue.

Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 1:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field

Cost: Tickets start around $30 - $45

Get your oohs and aahs ready because the Diamondbacks are hosting the ultimate Fourth of July weekend at Chase Field! Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show following Friday’s game and a Patriotic Tee giveaway for the first 20,000 fans on Saturday. The team is also offering two patriotic specialty food items like Apple Pie Nachos and a Firecracker Dog.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Military Appreciation Night: Lexington SC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium

Cost: Tickets start at $21

Phoenix Rising FC will host Lexington SC on Friday, July 4 for Military Appreciation Night. The event celebrates service members and brings fans together for a patriotic evening of soccer and Fourth of July festivities.

Saturday, July 5

Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market

When: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Where: 720 N. 5th Street, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

When: 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Stand Up Live

Cost: Tickets start at $25.90

Comedian Francisco Ramos will perform two shows at Phoenix Stand Up Live on Saturday night.

Prescott Frontier Days: World’s Oldest Rodeo

When: June 30 - July 6

Where: Prescott Rodeo Grounds, Prescott

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Prescott Frontier Days — billed as the World’s Oldest Rodeo — returns from June 30 to July 6 at the historic Prescott Rodeo Grounds, offering eight performances over the Fourth of July weekend. This celebrated PRCA event, held annually since 1888, features classic rodeo competitions—from bull riding and steer wrestling to barrel racing and mutton bustin'—and spotlights “Women in Rodeo” for 2025.

Sunday, July 6

Tai Chi in the Garden

When: 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Where: Japanese Friendship Garden, Phoenix

Cost: $20 registration

Enjoy the peaceful setting of the Japanese Friendship Garden for a guided Tai Chi and Qigong session. This workshop blends the flowing movements of Tai Chi with the energy-balancing practice of Qigong, promoting balance, strength, and mental clarity.

Japanese Friendship Garden

Kesha and Scissor Sisters

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Cost: Tickets start around $40