The annual Blackberry Festival is back at Mortimer Farms- here's what to know

The seasonal tradition is back for four days
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Posted

DEWEY, Arizona — If you’re looking for a sweet activity for the family, the Blackberry Festival is back!

“The BlackBerry festival is one of my favorite festivals. Our blackberries are absolutely delicious, and you can go out into the field and harvest your own blackberries, enjoy the beauty of a real working farm, connect to the story of your food and have fun while doing,” said Ashlee Mortimer, CEO and CMO of Mortimer Farms, in an interview with ABC15.

This family activity involves not only tasting blackberries but also experiencing the entire journey of their harvest.

“All ages are welcome. I always say that even adults come and be a kid again and enjoy all of our farm inspired rides, games and activities, and then, of course, the pick your own experience, which you get to see every step of the process,” said Mortimer and shared the festival provides an excellent opportunity to observe the entire BlackBerry life cycle. “You can see the green leaves, and you can see the blooms, and you can see baby blackberries and all the way up to ripe blackberries and even eat them out in the field.”

IF YOU GO

  • Festival dates are the following: July 12, 13, 19, and 20.
  • The Property Opens at 7 a.m., and there’s evening entertainment from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Ticket price information can be found here.
  • The farm is located at 12907 AZ-169 in Dewey-Humboldt, Arizona, which has its perks in not being in the Valley.

“We are usually 15 to 20 degrees cooler than Phoenix. So, on those hot July days. It is a perfect escape to come to Mortimer Farms and enjoy our beautiful weather. We have lots of 100-year-old cottonwood trees surrounding the fields, and even under those trees, it's even cooler. It's just such a beautiful time at the farm this time of the year,” shared Mortimer.

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this July - read more about it right here.

