Fernando Botero’s art is on display at the Desert Botanical Garden; here's what you'll see

“Fernando Botero: El Maestro” brings massive sculptures & several oil paintings
Massive sculptures & large oil paintings- Fernando Botero’s art is on display at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix.
Posted at 1:15 PM, Oct 02, 2023
PHOENIX — The Desert Botanical Garden (DBG) will debut the “Fernando Botero: El Maestro” exhibition this October! The global artist’s exhibit features large oil paintings, sculptures, and even a documentary about his life and an up-close look at the inspiration behind his craft.

“Fernando Botero is an extremely important artists to, to the world. He's the most well-loved artist from Colombia, and definitely Latin America as well…but he's a global artist,” said Laura Spalding Best, senior director of exhibits at DBG, to ABC15. “One of the really special things about this exhibition is that we get to introduce his work at this scale to the Valley because there's never been an exhibition of his work of the size in the southwest.”

The Botero’s exhibit at the garden features several large-scale oil paintings.

A close-up of some of Botero's art that's on display in Phoenix.
You’ll also get to see two massive sculptures embedded within the natural beauty of the garden.

Dressed Woman: this art piece is 12 feet tall and weighs 2,500 pounds.
The Master’s artwork will be on display until the end of March 2024.

Reclining Woman: “She's gracefully set in the garden near these really, you know, sculptural cactus and plants. There's a lot of really interesting dialogue going on there. And she's an 11 foot wide figure and weighs 3,400 pounds,” said Spalding Best.
“For families, for our visitors, this is an amazing opportunity to learn about the impact of an artist's life and work to be able to have this add to your experience and enrich your experience coming to the garden to be able to see this living museum of desert plants alongside these incredible, world-renowned artworks," said Spalding Best.

IF YOU GO

  • When: The exhibit debuts October 7 and is on display until March 31, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Venue: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N. Galvin Parkway]
  • Cost: The exhibit is included with you Garden admission or membership
