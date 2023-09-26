West Valley Farmers Markets: where to go in Glendale, Peoria, Goodyear, and Sun City

PEORIA, AZ — As the Valley temperatures cool down, the opportunities to shop locally while outside increases! The West Valley Farmers Markets locations are gearing up for the fall season.

Christa Esquibel, owner of Get Local Arizona Farmers Markets, shares with ABC15 what this new shopping season brings to the Valley.

“Going to a farmers market is actually nice because every single booth is the owner of the business who you’re shopping with, so if you have detailed questions about [like] what is grown with the produce, like how the soil is, or if there’s pesticides…. or when it comes to buying your meat, talking to the actual rancher about how those animals are raised and what they are eating and if they’re getting any hormones, same thing with the local dairy,” explained Esquibel.

And there’s a new location coming to the West Valley Farmers Markets locations.

“So, we run our Arrowhead Farmers Market every Saturday, and that one is going to be our biggest season yet- we’ve actually had it for 16 years now and in this location, we’ve been there since 2020 and we have almost 180 vendors every week,” said Esquibel. “Then we have our new market starting in north Peoria at the Liberty High School and that’ll be on Sunday, October through April - excluding holidays.”

"With farmers markets, you can actually talk to the people who grow and harvest your food and that’s just something you don’t get at the store," said Esquibel.

All the markets listed below have free admission and are open to the public.

ARROWHEAD FARMERS MARKET



When: This is a year-round farmers market that’s held on Saturdays.

From May to September the hours are 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

From October to April the hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: Arrowhead Towne Center [7780 W. Arrowhead Towne Center] near the Dillard’s store in Glendale.

Vendors: Golden Rule Raw Milk, Capistrano’s Bakery, Udder Delight’s Dairy, Arizona Cheese, Pasta Pasta, AZ Hawaiian Garlic Shrimp, Cuties Lemonade, Happy Honu, Mack Pack Ranch, Shop Cassie Gifts, Western Wayz and more; full list of vendors can be found here.

GOODYEAR- ESTRELLA MARKET



When: every other Wednesday starting in October till April 2024 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

October 11 & 25, November 8 & 22, December 6 & 20, January 3, 17 & 31, February 14 & 28, March 13 & 27, April 10 & 24.

Address: 17665 W Elliot Rd in Goodyear.

Vendors: Timoteo’s Spice Company, Norah’s Sweet Potato Pies & More, 3D Flavors Salsa, Strawberry Boxx, Spiced Up Jerky, King’s Mini Pancakes, Nourish Superfood Bowls, BeGemed Crystal Co, Lavender Lush, Navajo Dove and more; full list of vendors can be found here.

NORTH PEORIA FARMERS MARKET



When: Sundays from October to April from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: Liberty High School [9621 W Speckled Gecko Dr] in Peoria.

Vendors: Mama Toledo’s Pie Hole, BJ’s New Mexican Eats, Naturally Sweet Acai, Big Brotha BBQ, C&K Bakery, AZ Bread Co, Constellation Creations, Becky’s Custom Ears, Shoe Charm Company, Bubbles By MJ, Scentsy and more; full list of vendors can be found here.

SUN CITY FESTIVAL MARKET



When: every other Thursday starting in October till April 2024 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 26415 W Desert Vista Blvd in Buckeye.

Vendors: Pearls Mini Donuts, Mama Olga’s Tamales, AZ Pepper Ranch, Ocean Prime Seafood, Dry Bay Salmon & More, Sun Tan Honey Farm, Hot Joey’s, Fine Metal Creations, The Golf Guy, Arizona Bread Company and more; full list of vendors can be found here.

