THINGS TO DO: New restaurants, attractions, breweries and more coming in September

PHOENIX — September's fall vibes are here with a great lineup of new restaurants, bars, and fun events in the Valley!

The ABC15 ‘Things To Do’ team is showcasing some of the newest businesses opening throughout our state, the best events to check out with the family and the coolest places to discover across town.

Check out some of the Things To Do showcased in the special below:

BUQUI BICHI BREWING

Buqui Bichi recently opened its Chandler location in July and now it’s brewing up a new spot in the Valley! The Mexican award-winning brewery from Hermosillo, Sonora is set to open its second U.S. location in downtown Phoenix.

“[It's] going to be opening September 15, right before Mexican Independence Day,” confirmed Kevin Gauthereau, manager of the Chandler location, to ABC15.



The new location is set to open near 1st Avenue and Van Buren Street in Phoenix.

Click here to learn more about this business’ beer that is brewed and imported from Hermosillo, Sonora in Mexico.

RED VELVET RECIPE BAKERY

Inside the Valley's newest bakery in south Phoenix, Mayesha Harris is taking a leap of faith. She says her leap is guided by the memory and teachings of a very special lady, her grandmother.

“When you're young she’s just grandma picking you up, making sure you’re fed but when you’re older you realize how special they truly are and what they have to offer,” said Harris. Grandma Thelma Lee Guyton offered love, guidance, and inside the kitchen, treasured recipes for flawless desserts.

If you go: The business is hosting its grand opening on Saturday, September 2 at 10 a.m. Located near Central Avenue and Baseline Road.

PEDAL HAUS BREWERY’S UPCOMING MESA LOCATION

The local business is expanding and this time it is headed to Mesa! The new location will open at the former Pit Stop auto body shop near Robson and Main streets.

Mark Tomecak A rendering of how the Mesa Pedal Haus will look from the outside.

The location will have lots of different types of seating, including a couple of fire pits, a stage for live music, ping pong, cornhole, and lots of landscaping.



Address: 201 W Main St in Mesa

Slated to open in September 2024

7-ACRE HILLTOP DEVELOPMENT IN COTTONWOOD

The team behind Merkin Vineyards & Caduceus Cellars is set to open three businesses in Cottonwood this fall.

The new development will feature private tastings, tours, retail space, a gelateria, and a Trattoria on seven acres of land in Cottonwood overlooking the Verde Valley.



Grand opening: October 6, 2023

Location: 760 Verde Heights Drive in Cottonwood

The Merkin Vineyards Hilltop Winery & Trattoria: Sunday-Thursday from 11a.m. to 9 p.m., then Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The Merkin Vineyards Pocket Park Gelateria: Sunday-Thursday from 11a.m. to 7 p.m., then Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The VSC Ventura Room: Only available by reservation.

'BONE SHAKER ROLLERCOASTER'

The Hot Wheels-themed roller coasters are just one of the several attractions set to open at the Mattel Adventure Park next year in Glendale. Before it opens, here's a sneak peek of their 'Bone Shaker Rollercoaster.'

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez A first look at the Hot Wheels Bone Shaker Rollercoaster.

Click here to read more about this roller coaster and what other attractions will open at the park.

'EL GRITO' FESTIVAL

The free event will take place on September 15 to celebrate Mexican Independence Day! Headliners for this year’s event are El Dasa and La Brazza Norteña. Other than live music, there will be several food vendors on-site, Lucha Libre, as well as arts and crafts stalls showcasing handmade creations.



Event location: 3rd Avenue and Adams Street in Downtown Phoenix

When: September 15 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Cost: free admission.

THE ARABIAN NATIONAL BREEDER FINALS

This free multi-day event features some of the most beautiful horses in the world!



Event location: Equidome of WestWorld Scottsdale [16601 N. Pima Road]

When: September 13-16

Cost : free admission.

"SALE SEEKER"

A Mesa mom-turned-entrepreneur wants to make finding garage sales easier. To do so, she started the process of creating an app! Click here to meet the valley mother who hopes to help you save, and possibly even earn, money.



TARGET OVERSTOCK STORE

Do you like to shop without breaking the bank? Then you'll definitely want to check out this Target overstock store in the East Valley.

“So, you're [going to] see brand new products or shelf pull, that is in season, in fashion, current at Target, but they happen to get an overstock of the product," said owner Guivir Singh.

If you go: Mesa Liquidation is located at 2665 E. Broadway Road, B109. The store is closed on Sundays and all sales are final.