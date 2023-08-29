Valley woman opens south Phoenix bakery inspired by grandmothers' recipes

PHOENIX — Inside the Valley's newest bakery in south Phoenix, Mayesha Harris is taking a leap of faith. One she says is guided by the memory and teachings of a very special lady.

“When you're young she’s just grandma picking you up, making sure you’re fed but when you’re older you realize how special they truly are and what they have to offer,” said Harris.

Grandma Thelma Lee Guyton offered love, guidance, and inside the kitchen, treasured recipes for flawless desserts.

“They were so special because she just had them memorized, everything was to taste, the recipes I have, I had to work hard to get them, she used a coffee cup of measuring, she used a one-pound box,” said Harris.

Maybe she didn’t use proper measuring tools, but she says Grandma Guyton’s red velvet cakes and cupcakes were basically a form of currency.

“She baked all the time, even if it was to barter, you know how you got a guy who comes over to fix your a/c, tweak it a little bit, she’d pay them with cake, and they were just as happy,” said Harris.

Before she passed at the age of 87, she passed along the baking reins to Harris.

First Harris baked for friends and family, then sold out a craft fairs and the Laveen Dairy. Now, marking a significant milestone in her culinary journey, the civil engineer by trade is set to unveil her very own shop called Red Velvet Recipes on September 2nd near Central Avenue and Baseline Road.

“She said if you can make this batter, you can make any cake you want, just add flavor and it’s true,” said Harris.

While red velvet is the most beloved item on the menu, Harris has made plenty of her own contributions, rolling out more than 40 different flavors and counting.

She is honoring her grandmother with this new adventure where every bite tells a story passed down through generations.

“I just feel like I’m giving her joy, I’m giving her joy out to everyone,” said Harris.

Red Velvet Recipe Bakery is hosting its grand opening on Saturday, September 2nd at 10 a.m.