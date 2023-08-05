Watch Now
Buqui Bichi Brewing announces U.S. expansion with a location coming to Phoenix

Mexican brewery spreading its ‘sabor’ de Hermosillo in the Valley
ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you a showcase of the best things to do this August, what new entertainment businesses to check out and takes you to meet people from our community that are a making an impact.
Buqui Bichi Brewing to open second U.S. location in Phoenix.
Posted at 11:46 AM, Aug 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-05 14:46:29-04

Buqui Bichi recently opened its Chandler location in July and now it’s brewing up a new spot in the Valley! The Mexican award-winning brewery from Hermosillo, Sonora is set to open its second U.S. location in downtown Phoenix.

“ [It's] going to be opening September 15, right before Mexican Independence Day,” confirmed Kevin Gauthereau, manager of the Chandler location, to ABC15.

The new location is set to open near 1st Avenue and Van Buren in Phoenix.
 
Flavors from Hermosillo in AZ

The company from Sonora brews up culture, IPAs, dishes and “freedom.” If you’re asking yourself how so? Well according to Gauthereau, it starts with meaning behind the name of the business. “A lot of it is just liberty, just freedom for someone to be able to express themselves in their [own] way – you know- without being judged or criticized around that,” he said.

And don’t expect typical names for the beers, here’s just a couple: Kolsch Pitaya, Algo Vienna, La Tuc-Son and Talega.

How do these beers distinguish themselves from others in the market? “For us, it has to do with the notes that are in all of the beers,” said Amy Lyn Robles, bartender at the Chandler location. “You can taste all the different notes in each beer when it comes to how sour it is, how fruity, how citrusy [and] how hazy [they are].”

According to Robles, the beer that guests tend to be surprised with is the Bitachera [3.6% ABV] which is a Hazy IPA. “With a Hazy, you expect a very sour taste, a very bitter and then like a very dry taste at the end… with our Bitachera, it’s extremely smooth, you can taste all the citrusy flavors in it and it doesn’t give you that clench thirst after. So, all our customers are like, 'I cannot believe this is a Hazy beer',” said Robles.

  • The first AZ ‘Buqui Bichi’ location: 325 S Arizona Ave in Chandler

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley, new entertainment ventures and more. Read more about it, right here.

