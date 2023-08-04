Mexican award-winning brewing company ‘Buqui Bichi’ opens first U.S. taproom in AZ

Buqui Bichi Brewing has officially brought its flavors to the United States with the opening of its Chandler location! The beer is brewed and imported from Hermosillo, Sonora in Mexico.

“One of the things that makes us totally different is our draft beers,” said Kevin Gauthereau, manager of the Chandler location. “In Mexico we’re actually voted the best brewery, la major cervezería.”

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez “Each one of those beers up there, they do have a little history that come worth them- some of them up there are some award winning beers as well, which we did get a trophy on,” said Gauthereau.

How do these beers distinguish themselves from others in the market?

“For us, it has to do with the notes that are in all of the beers,” said Amy Lyn Robles, bartender at the Chandler location. “You can taste all the different notes in each beer when it comes to how sour it is, how fruity, how citrusy [and] how hazy [they are].”

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Robles checks the inventory in the back of the Chandler location. She tells ABC15 that sometimes they do run out of select beer since they're on-demand and they're imported from more than five hours across the border.

Don’t expect typical names for the beers, here’s just a couple: Kolsch Pitaya, Algo Vienna, La Tuc-Son and Talega.

Robles says the Ultra Bichi [3.6% ABV] is one the most popular beers customers request.

“So that’s our light lager…it has a very fruity and refreshing taste to it, it’s extremely smooth, it’s the lightest beer [that we have]."

And the beer that guests tend to be surprised with is the Bitachera [3.6% ABV] which is a Hazy IPA.

“With a Hazy, you expect a very sour taste, a very bitter and then like a very dry taste at the end… with our Bitachera, it’s extremely smooth, you can taste all the citrusy flavors in it and it doesn’t give you that clench thirst after. So, all our customers are like, 'I cannot believe this is a Hazy beer',” Robles shared with ABC15.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Gauthereau tells ABC15 that the vibe of this taproom is different to the other ones that exist in the Valley- how so? Well, he says it’s “backyard style drinking” like in Sonora.

The Mexican brewery has its staple beers but also has seasonal specialties too.

Oh, and if you’re hungry, don’t worry, they have food too al estilo Sonora.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez “In Mexico it’s just kind of like.. las comidas para bajar avión [food to sober up]. But at the same time it’s a good plate that you have in front of you,” said Gauthereau to ABC15.

“You guys are going to get anything from burgers, pizzas tradicionales hispanas, va ver agua chiles de camaron, temenos agua chiles de papadas- there’s a little bit of everything for people to be poking around,” said Gauthereau. “In Mexico it’s just kind of like como dicen las comidas para bajar avión [food to sober up]. But at the same time, it’s a good plate that you have in front of you.”

IF YOU GO



Location: 325 S Arizona Ave in Chandler

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley, new entertainment ventures and more. Read more about it, right here.