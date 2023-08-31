Here’s what you need to know about 'El Grito' Festival in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Hispanic Heritage kicks off this September 15th and runs through October 15th; starting off the Valley events is 'El Grito' Festival in Phoenix!

The free event will take place on September 15 to celebrate Mexican Independence Day!

“We have a lot of people in our community that cannot go back to their hometown to be able to celebrate this day. And we thought that it was very important to be able to bring a little bit of that sentiment, a little bit of Mexico back into our community. We have folks that have 20,30 years that left their home and haven't been able to go back,” said Councilwoman Betty Guardado in an interview with ABC15. “For me, that's the reason [this event] is important and doing it the way we're doing it, making it free making [to the] public… for the community, so [the] community can come out and enjoy.”

This is the second consecutive year that Guardado has organized the event.

“Last year, we had a little bit over 5,000 people show up this time, it's a Friday night. We are anticipating that we're going to double those numbers, we're thinking that we're [going to] get about 10,000 people,” said the councilwoman. “Instead of blocking two blocks [like last year], now we're [going to] block a whole stretch on Third Avenue between Adams and Washington.

Headliners for this year’s event are El Dasa and La Brazza Norteña!

Here’s the lineup of the local talent that’s set to hit the stage: Banda La Guamuchil, El Domador and Banda La Experta. Mariachis are also expected to be present at the festival.

Other than live music, there will be several food vendors on-site, Lucha Libre, and arts & crafts stalls showcasing handmade creations.

