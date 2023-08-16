Mattel Adventure Park: here’s a sneak peek of the “Bone Shaker Rollercoaster”

GLENDALE, AZ — Mattel Adventure Park chose National Roller Coaster Day to share a sneak peek of its “Bone Shaker Rollercoaster!”

This Hot Wheels-themed roller coaster is just one of many attractions set to open at the new adventure park next year.

Mattel Adventure Park



Rendering of the new “first-ever” Hot Wheels rollercoaster.

Mark Cornell, president of Mattel Adventure Park, shared a close-up of the Bone Shaker Rollercoaster carts.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez A first look at the Hot Wheels Bone Shaker Rollercoaster.

“Well, it'll be the first launching coaster in Arizona, that's for sure and this is [magnetic propulsion]... the same sort of technology that launches, you know, planes off an aircraft carrier. So that's super exciting. So, it's very fast, very quiet, very efficient,” said Cornell.

TOURNEE STUDIOS Aerial footage from the Mattel Adventure Park construction site where the rollercoaster will open: “This this ride like all of our rides, loads and unloads indoors, it will then peek straight through the roof on the lift, come out the upside of the roof, and it will bellow around the entire roof and come back into a double downward helix of 660 degrees comes back inside and slams on the brake. This is you know the ultimate in Hot Wheels experience,” said Cornell.

According to Cornell, this is the family coaster and there will be another Hot Wheels-themed roller coaster geared for those seeking an adrenaline rush.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez “This is a super themed car. I mean, the front end of this this vehicle is chromed carbon fiber. You know, the flames, Mattel worked with us to make sure that these cars were as authentic to the Hot Wheels car as they possibly could be,” said Cornell.

“Our second coaster is based on another top-selling Hot Wheels car, the Twin Mill, which is a C six modeled Corvette dual engine car that's completely themed,” explained Cornell. “This is a launching coaster that literally loads indoors, shoots out of a tunnel, zero to 50 in under three seconds and goes right into a double loop, turns around in a helix, a double corkscrew goes to the end of the park and then comes back inside and once again.”

WHEN IT OPENS

“Our park is indoors, and we are an indoor park with outdoor benefits - that's how I like to describe it. So, all of your cues, all your loads and unloads are all inside. I mean this is what we had to be here in Arizona the summer is so hot,” explained Cornell to ABC15. “We're going to be offering an all-day pass so it's unlimited use of the Mattel Adventure Park. Barbie will be a little different; [it'll] be free to enter, enter and you can actually choose your experiences there. There's a lot of things going on in the Barbie.”

Mattel Adventure Park is slated to open in 2024; more information on the park’s attractions is expected in the coming months.