Mattel Adventure Park: here’s a sneak peek of the “Bone Shaker Rollercoaster”

GLENDALE, AZ — Mattel Adventure Park chose National Roller Coaster Day to share a sneak peek of its “Bone Shaker Rollercoaster!”
This Hot Wheels-themed roller coaster is just one of many attractions set to open at the new adventure park next year.
Mark Cornell, president of Mattel Adventure Park, shared a close-up of the Bone Shaker Rollercoaster carts.
“Well, it'll be the first launching coaster in Arizona, that's for sure and this is [magnetic propulsion]... the same sort of technology that launches, you know, planes off an aircraft carrier. So that's super exciting. So, it's very fast, very quiet, very efficient,” said Cornell.
According to Cornell, this is the family coaster and there will be another Hot Wheels-themed roller coaster geared for those seeking an adrenaline rush.
“Our second coaster is based on another top-selling Hot Wheels car, the Twin Mill, which is a C six modeled Corvette dual engine car that's completely themed,” explained Cornell. “This is a launching coaster that literally loads indoors, shoots out of a tunnel, zero to 50 in under three seconds and goes right into a double loop, turns around in a helix, a double corkscrew goes to the end of the park and then comes back inside and once again.”
WHEN IT OPENS
“Our park is indoors, and we are an indoor park with outdoor benefits - that's how I like to describe it. So, all of your cues, all your loads and unloads are all inside. I mean this is what we had to be here in Arizona the summer is so hot,” explained Cornell to ABC15. “We're going to be offering an all-day pass so it's unlimited use of the Mattel Adventure Park. Barbie will be a little different; [it'll] be free to enter, enter and you can actually choose your experiences there. There's a lot of things going on in the Barbie.”
Mattel Adventure Park is slated to open in 2024; more information on the park’s attractions is expected in the coming months.