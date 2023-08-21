Target overstock store in the East Valley offers big discounts

MESA, AZ — One visit to Mesa Liquidation and shoppers will notice this place is different than the typical overstock store.

"Our concept is we carry Target overstock. So, you're gonna see brand new product or shelf pull, that is in season, in fashion, current at Target, but they happen to get an overstock of the product," said owner Guivir Singh.

"It does come by a truckload. Every day, give or take two to three weeks, we'll get a truckload in. It's sorted. It's priced. It's tagged and moved to the floor," said Singh.

Because of this, what's in the store is always changing and includes something from all departments.

"You're gonna see apparel, school supplies, kids' merch, beauty, toys and almost a little bit of everything. Yeah, it's like a mini-Target," said Singh.

Shoppers may find this store is the easiest to shop at because it's all organized by item and if there's anything wrong with it, they'll let you know.

"If there is anything wrong with the item, we put the note on there. 'Hey this is what's wrong with it' is put right next to the sticker tag or the price tag so that people know when they're looking at the price what's wrong with it," said Singh.

While you might see the original Target price tags, that's not what you'll be paying. At Mesa Liquidation, prices are dramatically lower.

"99% of our product is brand new. It's just simply, overstock, and you'll save about 50-90% off retail any given day," said Singh.

He says the best way to see what's currently in stock is to follow them on social media, especially their Instagram page.

Mesa Liquidation is located at 2665 E. Broadway Road, B109.

It's been open since 2021 and this is their only location. The store is closed on Sundays and all sales are final.

