Maynard James Keenan set to open a 7 acre hilltop development in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD, AZ — The team behind Merkin Vineyards & Caduceus Cellars is set to open three businesses in Cottonwood this fall.

The new development will feature private tastings, tours, retail space a gelateria and a Trattoria on seven acres of land in Cottonwood overlooking the Verde Valley.

“October 6, all these things are opening up...what connects all of these [concepts] is our owner and winemaker, Maynard Keenan, [who] is the is the owner and winemaker for Caduceus Cellars. He's also the owner and winemaker for Merkin Vineyards," said Calvin Arnold, director of sales for Merkin Vineyards and Caduceus Cellars. "This is kind of a culmination of his vision for where Arizona, the industry and our brand; it's kind of the next step in our evolution."

Architecture Works Green (Clarkdale, AZ) “In the past, our production has always been, you know, we're a small family owned winery, and our practices, vineyard practices, and grape growing and winemaking practices have all been done kind of, you know, in private, kind of behind the curtain. And so, this is our first time of really, opening and opening, kind of pulling the curtain back and, and showing our fermentation process. You know, how we barrel age things, how we process so people are going to get much, much more of an idea of how we do things and how our wines are made,” said Arnold.

Here’s the breakdown of what’s coming to Cottonwood:

The Merkin Vineyards Hilltop Winery & Trattoria

“This is where you'll see the greenhouse. We're going to be doing wood oven pizzas, we're going to bring our pasta program,” explained Arnold. “There's also a production facility for Merkin Vineyards, which is an 8,000-case winery. And when you enter the Trattoria, you'll be able to look over and look through a glass wall and see the barrel room including concrete tanks where the wines are actually in the fermentation process.”

Architecture Works Green (Clarkdale, AZ) “So by putting a place like this in the middle of Cottonwood with five acres of vines, to winery facilities with a full greenhouse, and a full kitchen, all the context becomes visible, and you kind of break down the barriers of whatever preconceptions you have of Arizona wines,” said Keenan in a press release sent to ABC15.

The land to build these ventures was bought back in 2016 and the property itself holds a lot of history, especially at the Trattoria.

“This originally was the area's Masonic Temple set up on this up on this property. In fact, at the new Trattoria, we were able to save a few walls from the old Masonic temple. And so we kind of built around that,” explained Arnold. “Well, when you look at this brand, I mean, you know we make wine under several different brands, But the Merkin Vineyards brand itself really is about community. That's where a lot of our agriculture comes in... our food, how it pairs with the wine, our greenhouses, our orchards, all of that kind of comes together and culminates under the Merkin Vineyards umbrella. And so it just makes sense that we're able to kind of incorporate local history as well.”

Architecture Works Green (Clarkdale, AZ) Renderings of an outdoor seating space.

The Merkin Vineyards Pocket Park Gelateria

This concept will be at the bottom of the hill and can promise unforgettable views. “You'll see a tram that goes up the side of the hill, it takes you from the Pocket Park all the way up to the top where the Trattoria and the Production facility is,” said Arnold.

Architecture Works Green (Clarkdale, AZ) Renderings of the retail space that'll be at the new Keenan development.

Caduceus Cellars Hilltop Facility & VSC Ventura Room

According to a company representative, this area will feature a 9,500 square-foot production facility and 4.5-acre vineyard that includes the VSC private tasting room. The vineyard will consist of Graciano, Tempranillo, and Garnacha grape varieties.

“[For the tours] it's going to be a small group of maybe six to eight people at a time. And that way we're able to kind of have one-on-one experiences and talk to people and answer specific questions. At that point we'll be able to kind of walk to the vineyard a little bit,” explained Arnold.

IF YOU GO

Location: 760 Verde Heights Drive in Cottonwood



Grand opening: October 6, 2023

The Merkin Vineyards Hilltop Winery & Trattoria: Sunday-Thursday from 11a.m. to 9 p.m., then Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The Merkin Vineyards Pocket Park Gelateria: Sunday-Thursday from 11a.m. to 7 p.m., then Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The VSC Ventura Room: Only available by reservation.

*The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley, new entertainment ventures and more. Read more about it, right here.