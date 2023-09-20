Local wineries transport you to Tuscany right here in Arizona

Located above the heat of the desert and below the cold of Arizona’s high country sits a pocket of jagged mountains, mesas, and buttes along the Verde River.

“A lot of people think of Arizona and they don’t realize that we have award-winning wine made here,” said Lucas Reed, the general manager at Javelina Leap Vineyard and Winery.

Rich in history, beauty and exquisite wines, this is where wine enthusiasts go to pop some bottles.

“This is the best time of year to escape up to the Verde Valley wine country,” said Reed.

With 25 vineyards to tour along the trail, your weekend getaway to wine country can be packed with adventure. The family-owned boutique winery Javelina Leap sits at the base of a shield volcano.

“If you like some real dry reds and wines and maybe even a little sparkling champ, this is definitely the place to come,” said Reed.

Winegoers get these fancy little flight stands and can select five, eight, or 10 different wines to taste.

“What people like to do is try them all. They usually drink every drop and then they pick their favorite one and get a bottle or a glass to share with some friends,” explained Reed.

Visitors can drink wine all while grazing on an artisan charcuterie board in the vineyard's garden. They also offer tours, live music, and food trucks on weekends.

“It speaks for itself. It’s stunning here,” said Luke Bernard, the assistant general manager at Page Springs Cellars, which is just down the trail.

“We are right on Oak Creek. We have spring water on our property (and) it does not feel like you are in Arizona,” said Bernard.

You can toast with friends in the tasting room as you sip and savor their wines. Experience the little moment, relax in one of the shaded verandas, or stroll the beautiful grounds and enjoy a creek-side yoga session or massage.

Bring your appetite because the bistro offers a collection of tapas, cheese boards, salads, and more!

Positioned in the heart of Arizona wine country is the feel of Tuscany at Alcantara's vineyards.

“You can walk the vineyards; please don’t eat the grapes. We have a wedding chapel. We have horses. The river runs through our property, so we have kayaking and we have Jeep rides and hayrides,” said Ron Brumley, the vineyard manager at Alcantara.

Step inside the crush facility to experience and learn the history and process of how wine goes from grape to bottle. Then settle in on the patio with breathtaking views and small bites while experiencing the aroma and flavor of more than 17 varieties of wines.

The opportunities are ripe, so grab a friend or two and add the Verde Valley Wine Trail to your list of things to do this fall in Arizona.