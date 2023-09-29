Watch Now
Luci’s to open the 'Orchard Tavern' in Phoenix; here’s what we know

Here's a sneak peek of what's on the food & cocktail menu
ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you a showcase of the best things to do this September, what new businesses are opening in our state and what new places to discover across town.
Luci’s to open the “Orchard Tavern” in Phoenix.
Posted at 11:46 AM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 14:46:25-04

PHOENIX — The Orchard Tavern is taking over the former Pomelo at The Orchard in Phoenix. This Luci’s concept has been in the works for about two years, according to Matthew Kelly, the director of operations for Luci's Urban Concepts - and the anticipation for its opening is soon coming to an end!

The tavern is set to have an indoor/outdoor dynamic with an “upscale vibe.”

“We completely put up a new patio, we're going to enclose the top, we're also going to add misters and theaters,” explained Kelly in an interview with ABC15.
“We added [an] outdoor awning patio that wasn't there before,” said Kelly. “You'll be impressed when you see the booths, you know, the beautiful houndstooth booths and the misters and the heaters and the TVs... you also walk into the restaurant, and you'll see... a brand new beer tap. We've gone ahead and knocked down two different walls, and we've had a double-pane glass door/window… that will open up and allow you to cross from the patio right into the bar.”

A sneak peek of some of the drinks that’ll be offered at Orchard Tavern.
“We also went ahead and we redid our basement area, which could be something in the future... A lot of places don't have a basement, so we're looking into possibly expanding as well,” added Kelly.

WHAT’S ON THE MENU

According to Kelly, the menu at this location will have “upscale” dishes that will feature burgers, pizzas, steak treats, specialty craft cocktails, and more items that take inspiration from around the world!

A Lychee Martini, spicy Margarita, beers from the Midwest, New Mexico, California, and other states will be offered at this new location.
“We have a really cool dish coming your way — a Chipotle Chicken Cheddar Biscuit Pot Pie that I'm very excited about [and] I haven't seen it anywhere else. We're also going to do social hour, a.k.a. happy hour, every day of the week to start,” shared Kelly. “[We’re going to] have specialty cocktails, beers on tap, we're going to stay very crafty on tap. And [we're] also going to have a nice beer menu [and] wine list. We have a lot of really different stuff coming your way.”

Kelly shared with ABC15 that the items across the food and drink menus at the Orchard Tavern take inspiration from round the world. Some of their dishes are inspired from Mexico and Japan.

“We're going to have eight to nine specialty pizzas; we do have a wood-fired oven that's imported from Italy. So, if you don't want to travel downtown or go to Scottsdale, you can get your wood-fired pizza right in the middle of central Phoenix,” said Kelly.

Some of the specialties will include a shrimp scampi pizza, a primetime pizza that has prime rib and more unique dishes are in the works for the tavern.
WHEN IT’S READY

  • Slated opening date October 2023.
  • Address: 7100 N 12th Street in Phoenix.
  • Remember this: Luci’s at the Orchard is still open as the Tavern gears up for its opening.
