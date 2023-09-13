Guelaguetza: the Desert Botanical Garden brings a Oaxacan tradition to the Valley

PHOENIX — The Desert Botanical Garden (DBG) is set to host a two-day event for its rendition of “Guelaguetza!”

The colorful festival brings music, dance, art, food and more to celebrate this tradition from Oaxaca, Mexico!

WHAT IS GUELAGUETZA?

“Guelaguetza is a word from the Zapotec language, it means to exchange or give… gifts or services. It's a tradition that started in Oaxaca, about 500 years ago, by the Zapotec people in which they would come every year to a place of worship in the center of the Oaxaca [to] worship the goddess of corn, for good rain and plants [for] a bountiful harvest," explained Ricardo Santiago Hernández, of Oaxaqueños Unidos en Arizona, to ABC15. “Ever since [then] it has turned into an event that happens every year, celebrating the culture and the heritage of the people Oaxaca, which has a very diverse population.

Desert Botanical Garden Live music, dances, and a colorful celebration will bring to life the "Guelaguetza" festival in Phoenix.

The Guelaguetza Festival in Mexico is held in July. According to Santiago, the event is replicated at the garden in October because it’s a “little bit cooler and safer” in the Valley.

EXPERIENCE IT IN THE VALLEY

Hernández is one of the coordinators for the garden’s Guelaguetza.

Hernández shares with ABC15 that in order to host the event at the DBG, they “collaborate with partners from different parts of the country, mostly from California” and perform dances, music and bring artisanal treasures from Mexico to recreate the festival’s magic right here in the Valley.

Desert Botanical Garden You can take a little piece of Oaxaca to your home; vendors with Mexican art and crafts will be on site at the festival.

“Oaxaca has eight different regions, which, each with their own culture and customs and traditions, in the music and dances. So, each group… recreates those dances here, and during the Guelaguetza festival. We also bring artists and some people who perform the music and also they bring out things to sell… from Oaxaca,” explained Hernández.

If you’re hungry, don't worry - you can get a taste of their traditional plates as well.

The event is one of the several activities held at the Desert Botanical Garden during Hispanic Heritage Month.

“It's one of the largest festivals in Mexico that celebrate our heritage and culture and diversity… [we’re one] of the states of Mexico, but there's like so much diversity. There's like different dialects, there is different music, different food, different costumes. So, we think it's important for like us as a community to share this culture with our new home here in Arizona,” said Hernández.

IF YOU GO

