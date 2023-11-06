Larger patio, more parking and pickleball- McKenzie's Midtown Tavern has big plans

PHOENIX — McKenzie's Midtown Tavern has big plans for its popular Phoenix location. Here’s what Ryan McKenzie, owner, shared with ABC15.
PLANS & RENDERINGS
“After five and a half years, we had a little pause there during COVID, we got the zoning approval… now we're moving forward with making the backyard even more fun than the inside,” said McKenzie.
The owner shared with ABC15 that customers can expect a bar outside, a pickleball court and outdoor games like cornhole.
“So, we are going to be using shipping containers to build an outdoor bar out of as well as extend our kitchen with storage,” explained McKenzie. “And a lot of landscaping, the landscaping is pretty extreme, but … we want it to look nice.”
THE TIMELINE
According to the owner, the Zoning got approved in October and the plans to submit the final project is in November.
“So, our next step is we are going to the city for the approval of the plans. And then after that, we go out to bid with different contractors, and they'll take their scope to work and, you know, we'll give us a bid and we'll hopefully approve it… they'll tell us, ‘okay,’ [these] are the dates, we're going to start and this is the date we're planning on finishing,” said McKenzie. “We're going to let everyone know, as soon as we get the taking the bids and… you know, approve them.”
If all goes smoothly, January 2024 is the timeline to break ground and by mid-next year this project could be open to the public, McKenzie shared with ABC15.
IF YOU GO
Never been? “We’re a bar restaurant, we focus on great food, we call it ‘gourmet bar food,’ clean atmosphere, really fun. We have wonderful staff, everyone's super, super inviting… and just a great place for the neighborhood, the central Phoenix community.
The local business also prides itself in its unique appearance too. They have tables wrapped with vintage Phoenix photos, license plates & bikes hung inside to Christmas lights inside and outside the establishment all year long.
Address: 4531 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014