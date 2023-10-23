81-year-old from Gilbert named Parks and Rec Volunteer of the Year

GILBERT, AZ — For nearly twenty years, Theona Vyvial has soared into the hearts of visitors and locals alike by sharing the special world of birds.

"It's a way to get out, do some walking, get some fresh air and use your brain," said Vyvial.

Twice a month she leads bird-watching tours at the Riparian Preserve and Veterans Memorial Park for the town of Gilbert. The longtime volunteer pointed out the unique breeds that call our area home throughout the year.

"Putting a pair of binoculars on a kid that's never looked through them before and they look at a wild bird and all the colors they don't see, you can see a fire light in their eyes," said Vyvial.

The 81-year-old was recently named Volunteer of the Year by the Arizona Parks and Recreation Association, a title she's earned through her dedication to conservation and her knack for making it contagious.

"What I've learned is that I get as much out of volunteering as those I volunteer for do," said Vyvial.

Along with her work with the tours and the Desert Rivers Audubon Society, Vyvial delivers meals and leads field trips for seniors at the Gilbert Community Center.

Tyler Smith with Gilbert Parks and Recreation says Vyvial is a vital part of the fabric that makes the town so special. That's why he decided to nominate her for the award.

"She's very passionate, she's very kind, anytime we ask something of her, she's more than willing to step up and give us a hand," said Smith.

“I was so surprised, I didn’t even know what to say,” said Vyvial.

Her insights into the avian world have helped re-establish and protect their habitats for the next generation. Despite the years flying by, she continues to spread her wings.

"I don't know if I'm going so fast my age can't catch me, but I'm having a lot of fun," said Vyvial.