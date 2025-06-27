Lisa Vanderpump to bring ‘Wolf by Vanderpump’ to Caesars Republic Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE — Star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules, Lisa Vanderpump, will open a ‘Wolf by Vanderpump’ in the Valley!

According to a news release sent to ABC15, the restaurant led by Vanderpump and HCW, a real estate and hospitality firm, will debut on the 7th floor of Caesars Republic Scottsdale.

Wolf by Vanderpump promises “creative cocktails and a globally inspired menu.”

Development for the 6,500-square-foot restaurant is said to begin on July 7, 2025. The grand opening is expected in Winter 2025 with “panoramic views of Camelback Mountain.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Lisa Vanderpump to bring Wolf by Vanderpump to the rooftop of Caesars Republic Scottsdale,” said Rick Huffman, President & CEO of HCW, in a news release. “Lisa has an incredible eye for design, hospitality, and creating unforgettable guest experiences. This addition, combined with the unparalleled views of Camelback Mountain, will transform the 7th floor into one of the most desirable and dynamic dining destinations in Scottsdale.”

The Arizona location will signify the restaurant's expansion, following its initial debut in April 2024 at Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe.