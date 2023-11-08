Dozens of prohibited items confiscated by TSA at Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX — Knives, snow globes and meat tenderizers all have the same thing in common... they're banned from carry-on luggage on airplanes.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is getting the message out ahead of the busy holiday season.

On Tuesday, Patricia Mancha with TSA showed us dozens of various items, ranging from liquor, sunscreen, and non-perishable foods to lava lamps and snow globes.

All these items were found in various traveler’s carry-on luggage at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

If it’s sharp and pointy it may be banned.

“We see a lot of these, the Kuboton. It can poke your eye out,” Mancha said.

The Kuboton key chain, which is described as a self-defense key chain, could be used as a weapon. There are other banned items however, that may have you scratching your head in wonder.

Such as a rolling pin or a bowling pin. These items were laid out as an annual reminder to put them in your checked luggage or leave it at home.

”During Thanksgiving, we see a lot of cooking implements, and this is something that can cause some bodily injury,” explained Mancha while holding a rolling pin.

Patricia says all these items were “voluntarily abandoned” by travelers. Typically, they’re put in a bin and later sold by TSA.

The spare change that ends up in their bins goes to their general fund. Mancha tells ABC15 that last year they collected a good chunk of change... ”Almost a million dollars worth of pennies that people have left behind,” she said.

The most common prohibited item that makes it into the TSA line is the everyday water bottle.

Mancha has a good way to remember that nothing over 3.4 ounces of fluids is allowed through security.

“If you can spill it, spread it pour it or pump it, it’s limited to 3.4 oz,” said Mancha.

On an average day, there are about 130,000 people who come through Sky Harbor. Last year, there were 196 firearm discoveries in carry-on luggage over the course of the year.

That puts us in the top five for firearm discoveries across the U.S. Guns need to be in a locked, hard case in checked luggage and declared with the airline.

If not, police are called, and you can face a $15,000 fine.

”It’s not a fast process, so people often lose their flight,” said Mancha.

Sky Harbor aims to alleviate holiday travel frustration by suggesting waiting at the 24th Street or 44th Street sky train. Arrive two hours early for domestic flights, three for international and book holiday parking now.