Fazoli's opening Glendale location later this month

This is the restaurant's third Valley location since it arrived back in the Valley!
This standalone Fazoli's location marks its return to Arizona, following their recent debut of a location inside Phoenix Sky Harbor airport.
Posted at 8:17 AM, Jun 20, 2024

GLENDALE, AZ — One breadstick, pasta dish, and pizza slice at a time, Fazoli’s is expanding its footprint in the Valley. Glendale will be home to the newest location starting next week!

The location at 59th and Peoria avenues opens to the public on June 25, according to a news release from the company.

Fazoli’s opened its first Valley location inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (only available to ticketed passengers) and then opened a location at Mesa Riverview late last year.

"The quick-service Italian restaurant chain, which has been around for more than 30 years with hundreds of locations around the country, never recorded the traffic and sales figures that the new location in Mesa generated when it opened in December 2023," Phoenix Business Journal reported.

A restaurant spokesperson has told ABC15 that several more Arizona locations are in the works.

