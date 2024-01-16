Fazoli’s comeback in Arizona was a big hit - what's next for the restaurant?

MESA, AZ — Fazoli’s, a quick-service Italian restaurant chain that has been around for more than 30 years with hundreds of locations around the country, never recorded the traffic and sales figures that the new location in Mesa generated when it opened in December 2023.

The well-known brand, which had a presence in the Phoenix area until 2008, returned to the Valley in a former Arby’s space in the Mesa Riverview shopping center off the Loop 202 and Dobson Road.

Soon after it opened on Dec. 11, a long line of cars formed in the drive-thru and it stayed that way until close.

“At one point we had 72 cars in line,” Nava Singam, the CEO of Kind Hospitality and the owner of the Valley’s Fazoli’s franchise, told the Business Journal. “The wait time was like three to three and a half hours.”

