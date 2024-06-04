Watch Now
Daiso’s largest Arizona storefront is to open in Phoenix this June

Here’s what we know about the newest location
Largest Arizona Daiso getting ready for its grand opening in Phoenix.
Posted at 2:53 PM, Jun 04, 2024

PHOENIX — With five locations in the Valley, Daiso is now ready to open its largest Arizona location this June near Baseline Road and 7th Street!

The largest Daiso location is set to open at Mountain Park Plaza [602 East Baseline Road] in Phoenix. The ‘estimated’ grand opening for this storefront is June 22.

According to a representative for Daiso, this new location is 13,800 square feet… being big enough to “house all available Daiso items including Japanese stationary, Sanrio, Rilakkuma and other character products, cosmetic, bath/health, home and interior, kitchen, storage, gardening, electronics, car accessories, tools, and more!”

Daiso is also set to open another location later this month at Mesa Superstition [1850 S Signal Butte Rd]; it’s slated to open on June 29.

Never been to a Daiso? Here’s some of the AZ locations:

  • Chandler Ranch
    • 1860 W Chandler Blvd in Chandler
  • Mesa Main Marketplace
    • 1911 West Main Street in Mesa
  • Arcadia Fiesta
    • 3141 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix
  • Daiso Northern Crossing
    • 5707 W Northern Ave in Glendale
  • Sunburst Plaza
    • 4377 West Bell Road in Glendale
