Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Spa wraps up extensive renovation

The Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Spa hotel in Glendale recently underwent a nine-month-long, multimillion-dollar renovation.

The hotel’s $29.5 million property-wide renovation spanned the last nine months and included updating all its guest rooms as well as the lobby, common areas, fitness center, pools, conference center and food and beverage outlets.

“For 16 years, the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Spa has served as an award-winning hospitality provider in the Phoenix metro area, consistently offering the comforts of home and exceptional guest experiences,” said Steve Ator, the vice president of operational strategies at Atrium Hospitality, the company that manages and operates the Renaissance, in a statement. “Our hotel’s multimillion-dollar, impressive transformation reflects Atrium’s commitment to investing in communities, team members and our guests.”

The renovation included adding four new rooms to the hotel, which increased the room count to 324, with 278 rooms and 46 suites.

