Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — Check your tickets! Arizona Lottery says a $2 million Powerball ticket was sold in Chandler for Monday’s drawing.

The ticket was sold at a Cobblestone Auto Spa and Market near Alma School and Germann roads.

The winning ticket was worth $1 million, but with the Powerplay addition, it kicked up the winnings to $2 million.

The winning numbers in the July 14 drawing were 8, 12, 45, 46, 63, and Powerball 24. The Powerplay number was 2.

The current Powerball jackpot is up to $246 million ahead of the next drawing on July 16.

