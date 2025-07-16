Survivors volunteer to take cancer patients to medical appointments, offering support along the way

The American Cancer Society is looking for volunteer drivers to help transport patients to and from cancer-related appointments.

While anyone can train to be a “Road to Recovery” driver, the organization is hoping to find cancer survivors who can get behind the wheel and make a difference.

ABC15 spent the day with driver AnaMaria and her passenger, Donna, who is receiving chemotherapy treatments in Phoenix.

Their time together not only helps Donna get the treatment she needs, but also allows the pair to bond and share advice, because AnaMaria knows what it was like to be in Donna’s shoes.

Cancer survivors and others interested in volunteering can sign up to volunteer here.

The American Cancer Society says eligibility is available to those between the ages of 18 and 84, who have a valid driver’s license, pass a background check, complete a training course, and then the driver picks the times they can pick up patients through an app.