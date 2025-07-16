Teaching academy helping support teachers, improve educator retention

PHOENIX — This week, the Arizona Department of Education is hosting an Early Career Teacher Academy to help better prepare new teachers for their careers.

Teachers are discussing how to improve student academic performance, ways to handle student discipline and behaviors, and other issues while taking part in hands-on scenarios and role-playing.

Educator retention has been an ongoing issue across the country, with many teachers leaving the profession early in their careers, citing a multitude of challenges.

About 24% of teachers in Arizona leave the profession by the fourth year. The Arizona Department of Education says it hopes this new teacher training will help retain educators.

