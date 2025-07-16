Adelita Grijalva wins the Democratic primary for Southern Arizona's special election

PHOENIX — Voters in southern Arizona have nominated Democrat Adelita Grijalva to advance to a special general election to replace the late U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva in Arizona's 7th Congressional District.

Raúl Grijalva was one of the most senior and progressive power brokers on Capitol Hill.

His death in March left the seat wide open for the first time in over two decades.

Adelita Grijalva was up against a crowded field of Democrats in Tuesday's primary but was regarded as the frontrunner.

Grijalva released a statement Tuesday evening:

“This is a victory not for me, but for our community and the progressive movement my dad started in Southern Arizona more than 50 years ago,” said Grijalva. “We didn’t get distracted by the noise or national headlines. We kept our heads down, did the work, and delivered a message rooted not just in fighting back against a dangerous and tyrannical administration - but in fighting for something: for our democracy, for the dignity of working people, and for the values that truly define Southern Arizona - justice, equity, and opportunity for all.”

“Our coalition is what our community looks like: from young people who showed up for the first time to knock doors, to long-time volunteers who have been working on Grijalva campaigns for decades - all united by one common vision for a future where every voice is heard and every family has a fair shot, no matter their background.”

Grijalva will face off against Republican Daniel Butierez, who won the Republican nomination Tuesday, in the special general election on September 23.