11 people displaced after two house fires in Phoenix Tuesday night

PHOENIX — Phoenix fire crews say 11 people have been displaced Tuesday night after crews responded to two separate fires.

Fire crews were called out to a house fire near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Officials say when crews arrived, a garage was fully engulfed.

While conducting a search of the home, crews found two dogs. Officials attempted to resuscitate them but say it was too late.

Fire crews were also called to the area of 61st Avenue and McDowell for another house fire. When crews arrived, heavy smoke was visible near the rear of the home, officials say.

Crews say each house was cleared of all occupants.

Crews say no injuries were reported and the cause of each fire remains under investigation.