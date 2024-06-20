First Look: REI set to open newest store in the West Valley

GLENDALE, AZ — REI Co-op, a national retailer popular with outdoor enthusiasts, plans to open its newest store in the Phoenix area on June 21 in the northwest Valley.

The 23,400 square-foot store is located in the Arrowhead Promenade shopping center at 6040 W. Behrend Drive in Glendale near the Loop 101 and 59th Avenue.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

This is the company's sixth store in the state. The store's general manager, Leah Taylor, said the West Valley was targeted for the expansion because there is already a large REI customer base in there.

“There are already 14,200 co-op members in Glendale, and we look forward to serving the broader outdoor community,” Thompson said.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.