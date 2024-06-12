‘Salad and Go’ opens new Mesa location, several more in the works for Arizona

MESA, AZ — ‘Salad and Go’ opened its new East Valley location this Wednesday!

The newest location is at 1956 South Country Club Drive in Mesa, just north of Baseline Road.

Salad and Go Salad and Go menu items.

The company has more than 60 storefronts in Arizona, and it has no plans to stop expanding in our state as it has plans for a “significant expansion” later this year.

“We are dedicated to providing fresh, nutritious and affordable options for all,” said Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go, in a news release sent to ABC15. “The response to Salad and Go has been remarkable, with community after community saying this is something they want and need.”

Including the Mesa location, four Salad and Go locations have been opened already this year. Here are three more locations in the works for Arizona by the end of 2024:



2526 North 75th Avenue in Phoenix

4965 S. Arizona Ave. in Chandler

3805 E. Broadway Blvd. in Tucson

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this June. Read more about it right here.