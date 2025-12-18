Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Check out these Valley homes, decorated with thousands of lights and festive decorations!

ABC15 viewers share the holiday cheer with their festive home displays!
Take a dazzling stroll at the festive setups across our community from the comfort of your couch with our Holiday Lights Special sponsored by Northwest Christian School!
You and your family can enjoy some amazing and over-the-top Christmas displays throughout the Valley — and the best part is, they're free to visit!

Here are some of ABC15’s viewer home displays lighting up the holiday season:

  • 5809 N 129th Ave in Litchfield Park 

The house's front yard is adorned with Christmas lights and features a large, animated 18-foot-wide "Grandma Got Ran Over by a Reindeer" display, a 20-foot-long classic truck pulling a camper, a 10-foot-wide Santa on a Harley, a 16-foot-long sleigh with reindeer, a handmade three-piece train, tall toy soldiers and elves, a metal 3D carousel with lights, and various blow-up decorations.

5809 N 129th Ave in Litchfield Park
  • 1728 N Papillon Circle in Mesa

This house features over 100 inflatables, including a gingerbread display, Santa and his reindeer, dragons, Star Wars characters, and much more!

1728 N Papillon Circle in Mesa
  • 15551 W Crocus Dr in Surprise

This Surprise home features around 80,000 lights and colorful blow molds decorating every corner of the front yard, creating a dazzling display for visitors to enjoy.

15551 W Crocus Dr in Surprise
  • 1887 W Pinon Ct. in Gilbert

It’s been a long-standing tradition of decorating for this family! Their nightly display is lit from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. with free candy canes and occasional Santa visits.

1887 W Pinon Ct. in Gilbert
A North Phoenix home known as “Santa’s Castle” was featured on ABC’s Great Christmas Light Fight!

The display includes a castle facade with 100,000 LED lights, snowmen, animatronic reindeer, and Santa – all powered through a 50-amp system and operated by Wi-Fi.

Address: 3829 W. Sandra Terrace in Phoenix.

North Phoenix ‘Santa’s Castle’ home lights up Valley on Great Christmas Light Fight

This Valley home was also featured on ABC’s Great Christmas Light Fight!

ABC15’s Zack Perry visited Patty and Carl Jimenez’s home, “The Biggest Little Christmas in Phoenix,” a popular attraction for its impressive holiday display.

Address: 18639 N. 1st Ave. in North Phoenix.

North Phoenix holiday display shines bright on ABC’s Great Christmas Light Fight

  • 8827 W Payson Rd in Tolleson

The West Valley home features hundreds of sparkling lights and an illuminated tunnel for visitors to enjoy and walk through.

8827 W Payson Rd in Tolleson
  • 5002 W Windrose Dr in Glendale

This Glendale home is illuminated with over 70,000 lights, featuring animated displays, a large archway, blowups, numerous deer, Disney characters, and much more.

5002 W Windrose Dr in Glendale
  • 15237 W Calavar Rd in Phoenix

The house features a large blue tree adorned with snowflakes, several LED Christmas trees, twinkling lights throughout the yard, and more!

15237 W Calavar Rd in Phoenix
LIGHTS MAP: 2025 holiday light displays to see with the family across the Valley

ABC15 is highlighting some of the best viewer-submitted festive house displays this season, and we'd love to feature yours on our interactive map of Valley holiday lights, celebrating local neighborhoods' beautiful, free-to-enjoy decorations!

Discover some of the Valley’s festive homes and displays on our interactive map right here.

