Got a Valley holiday display? Submit your home for our 2025 holiday lights map

Discover some of the Valley’s festive homes and displays on our interactive map!
The holiday season keeps one Chandler neighborhood united and committed to decorating their homes! ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez met up with one homeowner who has been decorating his home for over 25 years as part of the annual 'Christmas on Orchid Lane!'
Christmas on Orchid Lane | A Chandler holiday gem for more than 20 years!
PHOENIX, AZ — Do you have an amazing holiday light display at your home that you'd love to show off?

ABC15 is highlighting some of the best viewer displays this season, and we’d love to feature yours!

Check out ABC15 coverage from some of last year's Valley holiday lights magic in the player above.

Use the form below to submit your viewer display to be showcased on ABC15's interactive map and on ABC15 broadcasts. Send photos/video of your display with all relevant information to share@abc15.com.

Below is our interactive map of Valley holiday lights locations, including both professional and viewer-submitted displays.

As we receive your submissions, we will review them and add them to our map, so be sure to check back for more updates!

————

