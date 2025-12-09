Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New experiences and illuminated lanterns debut at ZooLights at the Phoenix Zoo

The festive stroll will be available until January 16, 2026
PHOENIX — Watch Justin Davis, the ZooLights production manager, take ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez on a tour of the new features and illuminated lanterns, while also showcasing the beloved favorites that return each year to enhance the Phoenix Zoo’s festive event.

Important points to know about the dazzling event:

  • The event runs until January 16, 2026.
  • Tickets are priced at $30 for members and $35 for general admission
  • Admission is free for children 2 and under
  • The next Cruise ZooLights event takes place on January 18.
    • Visitors can enjoy a drive-through experience featuring a luminous light tunnel, sparkling animal sculptures, and “Music-in-Motion Light Shows” on the main lake.
  • You can purchase tickets for ZooLights here.
