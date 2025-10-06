New experiences, illuminated lanterns coming to ZooLights at the Phoenix Zoo

PHOENIX — Ready to get into the festive spirit?

Tickets are now on sale for the Valley's dazzling holiday tradition at the Phoenix Zoo!

Phoenix Zoo ZooLights returns to the Phoenix Zoo.

ZooLights presented by SRP begins November 26 at the Phoenix Zoo and features more than 4 million lights, a 200-foot light tunnel, “North America's largest digital floating tree,” and an interactive Glow Garden that features interactive glow swings, and more!

New to the experience this year are a 360° ‘Virtual Reality adventure,’ nightly storytelling with ‘Mabel’ the talking tree, and over 50 newly added illuminated lanterns to explore.

Phoenix Zoo The walk-thru experience features dozens of wildlife lanterns.

Important points to know about the dazzling event:



The event runs from November 26 to January 16, 2026.

Tickets are priced at $30 for members and $35 for general admission

Admission is free for children 2 and under

A Sensory Friendly ZooLights event will take place on Monday, December 15.

This special evening offers the traditional ZooLights experience with sensory-friendly modifications such as smaller crowds, quieter music, and reduced flashing lights.

Cruise ZooLights takes place on two nights: November 2 and January 18.

Visitors can enjoy a drive-through experience featuring a luminous light tunnel, sparkling animal sculptures, and “Music-in-Motion Light Shows” on the main lake.



You can purchase tickets for ZooLights here.

Looking for more family fun in the Valley? Check out some of the best Things To Do in the Valley this month in the player above!