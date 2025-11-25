All Aboard: The Polar Express marks 25 years of holiday magic in Williams

WILLIAMS, AZ — The Grand Canyon Railway in Williams is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its popular holiday attraction, The Polar Express.

This annual 90-minute train ride takes families on a festive journey to a recreation of the North Pole, inspired by the book and film by Chris Van Allsburg.

Guests board restored 1929 Pullman cars redesigned to resemble the iconic cars featured in the story.

The experience includes hot chocolate, cookies, Christmas carols and character interactions with chefs, conductors and Santa Claus.

Organizers say the goal is to recreate the feeling of stepping directly into the pages of the book, complete with nostalgic décor and a focus on family-friendly holiday fun.

Zack Perry

The Polar Express has become a long-standing tradition for visitors from across Arizona and beyond, drawing hundreds of thousands of passengers since launching in 2001.

Riders are encouraged to wear pajamas to fully embrace the holiday theme as the train travels “full steam ahead” into the Christmas season.

Tickets start around $65. Check it out now through December 30.

Click here for more information.