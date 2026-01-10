Sen. Gallego reacts to ICE shooting, addresses reports of possible Phoenix operations

PHOENIX — Senator Ruben Gallego weighed in Friday on an ICE-involved shooting and unconfirmed reports that federal immigration agents may soon target Phoenix during his first press conference of 2026.

AZ Senator Ruben Gallego spoke about unconfirmed reports of ICE targeting Phoenix - "We have reached out to get more information, we know something is coming at some point..." and the new ICE shooting video which surfaced today in his first media availability of 2026. pic.twitter.com/L2wcLkeHnt — Adam Klepp (@AdamKleppAZ) January 9, 2026

“We only know what you’re hearing publicly,” Gallego said. “We have reached out to get more information. We know something is coming at some point.”

Gallego criticized the agents involved in the Minneapolis incident, questioning their conduct and weapons handling after a new video surfaced on Friday.

“Why are these men walking around videoing with their phone cameras in one hand, and holding a handgun in the other?” Gallego said. “That’s not proper weapons handling, as someone that has served in the military.”

Gallego added he believes there needs to be more oversight of ICE and is looking into proposals from Democrat colleagues pushing reform.

“We in this office are going to do everything we can to hold them accountable, to stop their goonish natures, and hold them accountable,” Gallego said.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has continued to defend the agent involved. Vice President J.D. Vance said they acted in self-defense.

“She accelerated in a way where she ran into the guy. I don’t know what was in her heart or in her head, but I know that violated the law and he acted in self-defense,” Vance said.

President Trump also continued discussing possible military actions abroad, following the capture of Venezuelan Dictator Nicolas Maduro. Trump and some members of his administration have floated the idea of more actions in countries in our hemisphere, as well as wanting to take further control of Greenland.

“You defend ownership, you don’t defend leases, and we’ll have to defend Greenland,” President Trump said.

Gallego said his focus moving forward is on domestic issues, particularly the cost of living facing middle-class Americans.

“It is really hard to live in the U.S. right now if you’re working class,” Gallego said. “Insurance is too expensive, rent is too expensive, you can’t buy a car, you can’t start a business, and the president is focused on starting wars everywhere.”

Gallego says health care is one of his top priorities. As Republicans have largely opposed extending Affordable Care Act subsidies, Gallego said Democrats may need to compromise, but warned that ending subsidies without alternatives would hurt Arizona families.

“We understand it’s not a perfect system,” Gallego said. “But right now we’re hearing the worst of the worst, people deciding they’d rather just take their chances instead of buying health insurance.”

Gallego’s comments come as Congress also faces another potential government shutdown, with federal funding set to expire January 30.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.