WATCH: Valley Iranian immigrants celebrate US action in Iran 

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — On Sunday, a group of Iranian immigrants held a rally in Scottsdale in support of the joint US-Israeli attack on Iran.

“It’s not war, really. It’s a rescue mission. We are freeing 80 million hostages that have been under this rule for 47 years," said Ebbie Azimi.

“I’m happy, I’m happy. I’m really happy that our country, our people in Iran get freedom,” said Katayoon Alizadeh.

Supporters of the US action in Iran came out to Scottsdale to share their stories of survival and hope. Ebbie Azimi told ABC15 he fled Iran years ago because he feared for his life because of who was in power.

“They have killed, they have maimed, they have taken women’s rights away, they have silenced many," said Azimi.

Kiana Shams says she also left Iran with her family. She says generations of Iranians have been waiting for this day, especially Iranian women, who came out in full force in 2022 for 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of Iran's morality police for allegedly breaking a head covering rule.

“So many young women my age were slaughtered just for wanting to dress the way they wanted to. It’s not even just about dress, it’s about free speech too," said Shams.

“Peace sometimes needs action. So this action works as a peace through strength,” said Saeed Hojabr.

Not every Iranian is a fan of the joint attack. On Saturday, one man told ABC15 he does not want violence.

Watch ABC15's Saturday coverage in the player below:

Arizonans react to strikes on Iran

“They don’t mind if one, ten, 20 million Iranians get killed. They don’t mind that. I don’t want one bloodshed, not one single person,” he said.

Others are hopeful for the future.

“There’s a long way to go until a regime change, but these are the first steps, and they’re beautiful, and we’re so excited," said Shams.