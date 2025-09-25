ABC15 Listens: Road concerns in one Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX — The sounds of birds chirping in the distance, seeing flowers blooming, and postcard-worthy views of Piestewa Peak...

It's no wonder people like Mike Temple have lived in this North Central Phoenix neighborhood for decades, off Nicolet Avenue, not far from Glendale and State Route 51.

"When we first saw it, we fell in love with the neighborhood," explains Temple, who we first met in August during an ABC15 Listens session at Joe's Diner.

But one thing Temple and other neighbors aren't so crazy about is the condition of some of the roads here.

Temple says that although there are no major cracks or big potholes, things like uneven pavement, small divets in the road, and loose gravel create a drive that's not as smooth as it could be.

"That's just dirt," explains Temple as he points to part of Nicolet Avenue. "There's no asphalt there...the stones keep coming up."

"They need to put down some asphalt," Temple told us in August.

So ABC15's Nick Ciletti decided to follow up, going to the road himself to check it out before reaching out to the City of Phoenix for answers.

The City's Street Transportation Department told us that the stretch of Nicolet Avenue where Mike lives had what's known as a "mill and overlay treatment" in 2011, which is when the top layer of asphalt is removed and another is added.

This year, the city says its automated road analyzer truck surveyed Temple's neighborhood and rated the road a 60.3, according to the City's Pavement Condition Index Scale, meaning the road is in "fair" condition.

"I'd say it's in poor condition," says Temple.

City of Phoenix officials tell ABC15 the next roadway project for the neighborhood is expected to happen in the summer of 2028.

If you see any issues with the roads in your neighborhoods, you can report them anytime on the City's website in the MyPHX311 section.

You can do that by clicking here.