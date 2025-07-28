WATCH: ADOT pump stations work to keep Valley freeways water-free during Monsoon storms

Monsoon 2025 is here, and during major storms, freeways can flood, stranding cars. The Arizona Department of Transportation is working to keep low-lying stretches of Valley freeways water-free.

We got a look at one of the more than 60 pump stations that ADOT maintains.

The stormwater from the freeways flows through the drainage system into a well, then large pipes move the stormwater from the well out to nearby basins and drainage channels.

The pump stations can take millions of gallons of water per minute from the freeway during major storm events.

A big problem that crews run into with the pump stations is trash along the freeways; Everything from styrofoam to tires gets pulled into the pump station wells. The cleanup is constant to keep it from getting clogged.

