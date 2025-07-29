From jail cells to forever homes: MCSO’s MASH unit gives abused animals a second chance

PHOENIX — Rescued animals are finding new hope at a former jail in downtown Phoenix, where the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office's MASH (Maricopa Animal Safe Haven) unit is transforming lives – both human and animal.

Two weeks ago, ABC15 reported on the seizure of a dozen animals in an animal cruelty investigation in Litchfield Park. Today, those animals are on the road to recovery thanks to a unique program that's standing up for vulnerable pets.

Sergeant Gary Miller, a veteran of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, supervises the MASH unit, which houses and rehabilitates animals inside a former jail in downtown Phoenix. The facility, which hasn't housed inmates since 1999, has been repurposed to give abused and neglected animals the space and care they need to heal.

"A lot of people say 'oh I've rescued an animal, I went to a shelter and picked them up' but I can say here we've actually gone into the field and physically rescued them," Miller said.

The MASH unit currently cares for more than 100 animals, including the 11 dogs and one cat recently rescued from horrendous conditions in Litchfield Park. One of those dogs has since given birth to puppies, which are being hand-fed by the team.

"All of our animals are victims of neglect and abuse," Miller said.

The facility uses a color-coding system to track each animal's status. "Red is evidence so you see we've got a few cases… green is safekeeping… black is adoptable and purple is a medical hold," Miller explained.

Among the success stories is Mika, a dog who was shot before being rescued by MCSO. Despite having her leg amputated, she’s very active, according to those who work with her.

What makes the MASH unit truly special is its dual purpose – not only helping animals recover but also providing rehabilitation opportunities for inmates. More than a dozen vetted inmates work with the animals, helping them learn to trust humans again.

“There’s no fights. We don’t have contraband issues. They want to be here, they’re excited. We work them hard, and they love it,” Miller said.

Angelica, one of the inmates working in the program, finds the experience therapeutic. "I suffer from depression so playing with these dogs, it helps me a lot get through it. And when I have a bad day, I just remember the dogs, I'm here for them. So, giving her love and she gives me love, it makes me happy. It really does," she said.

The former jail cells now house animals of all kinds, while the old recreation yard serves the same purpose for its new residents. The facility has even become something of an art gallery, with inmates painting portraits of some of the more memorable animal residents.

"They've been through a tough situation, so they just want love and attention. Most of them like her are sweet, they just want to be loved again," Angelica said.

The MASH unit handles a wide variety of animals beyond cats and dogs.

"We typically deal with cats and dogs and horses, chickens, basic livestock, but we've had the full gamut. We've had llamas, emus, zebras, monkeys, ferrets, various reptiles here, snakes, lizards, sugar gliders, pretty much everything. I haven't seen an alligator come through yet, but you never know," Miller said.

Miller noted they can’t help animals without the diligent eyes of the community, calling in tips on places where animals may be being abused or neglected.

Many of the animals at the MASH unit are currently available for adoption or will be soon. You can view available animals online and schedule a time to visit by calling the MASH unit at (602)-876-1212.

Former inmates and employees alike have been known to adopt animals from the facility. As Miller puts it, "Everybody ends up going home with something for sure."

