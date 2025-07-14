MCSO: 12 animals rescued from 'deplorable conditions' at Litchfield Park home

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than a dozen animals were found abandoned at a home in the Litchfield Park area.

Officials were first called to a home near Litchfield Road and Glendale Avenue Sunday for reports of multiple animals “living in deplorable conditions.”

MCSO says a number of animals, 11 dogs and one cat, were found to have been abandoned by a previously evicted tenant.

The animals were taken from the scene, but their conditions were not immediately known. Two cats were also found dead at the home, according to ABC15 crews at the scene.

Officials say the animals were at the home without air conditioning, and were living among their own feces and urine.

MCSO says the animals are being kept during the investigation into the owners, who could face criminal charges.

Governor Katie Hobbs recently signed SB 1658, a bill specifying basic care for domestic animals and helping protect them from neglect and abuse. The bill makes it a requirement for pet owners to provide adequate food, water, and shelter for their animals.

See SB 1658 coverage in the video player below: